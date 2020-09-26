Breonna Taylor's family demands to see Kentucky grand jury evidence

A lawyer for Breonna Taylor's family on Friday demanded Kentucky's state attorney general release the evidence presented to a grand jury that decided against charging police officers with homicide in her death during a botched raid.

Protests erupted in Louisville and several other US cities following the announcement on Wednesday that the grand jury would not bring murder charges against three police officers involved in the March 13 shooting of Taylor in her home during the execution of a search warrant.

Two Louisville police officers were shot and wounded during demonstrations on Wednesday night. Both survived.

"Release the transcripts!" Ben Crump said, leading Taylor's relatives and others in a chant outside the grand jury building and questioning whether Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron had offered enough evidence.

"There seems to be two justice systems in America. One for Black America and one for white America," Crump said.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has also called on Cameron to make evidence in the case public.

In the US justice system, prosecutors can present findings to a grand jury to decide if there is sufficient evidence to bring charges against a suspect. Since defense lawyers are not present, the system gives prosecutors wide leeway in guiding the grand jury's decisions.

The grand jury decided against charging any of the officers involved with wrongdoing in Taylor's death, but charged one officer with wanton endangerment for stray bullets that struck a neighboring apartment.

At a news conference on Friday, Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said he expected demonstrations to grow over the weekend, and expressed concern about reports that militia groups were planning to come to the city.

"Many of them say they are coming to help us. Let me be clear: That is not help we need, that is not help we want, and it does not help the situation," Schroeder said.

About 150 people gathered in downtown Louisville after dark on Friday evening, waving a large Black Lives Matter flag.