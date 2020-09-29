Alleged child sex offender Willem Breytenbach back in Cape Town court

Willem Breytenbach, who allegedly sexually abused and raped boys as young as 12 from 1983 to 2019, appeared in the Cape Town regional court on Tuesday.

The case was postponed for further particulars of the dockets to be finalised and allow the defence lawyer, JC de Jager, time to consult Breytenbach.

Author Deon Wiggett exposed the former teacher and Media24 executive as an alleged sexual offender in a series of award-winning podcasts last year, produced for News24. Wiggett has accused Breytenbach of raping him when he was a teenager in 1997. His experiences prompted him to track down fellow survivors of the alleged assaults and rapes, systematically investigating Breytenbach’s alleged predatory track record.

The accused, nicknamed “Bullfrog” by Wiggett, is charged with six cases of sexual assault and one of indecent assault.