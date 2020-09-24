South Africa

Two KZN men gunned down outside their home

By Lwandile Bhengu - 24 September 2020 - 15:53
Two KZN men were shot outside their home in Canelands north of Durban on Thursday
KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the murder of two men who were gunned down outside their home in Canelands, north of Durban, on Thursday.

Security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) were called to an informal settlement in the area where they found two men riddled with bullets outside their shack on Station Road.

“They had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

“Eleven spent 9mm cartridges was recovered in the vicinity of the bodies.

“One cartridge was recovered inside a room where one of the deceased resided,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.

“Blood was also discovered on his bed.

“Residents of the informal settlement gathered at the scene but claimed to have seen or heard nothing,” he added.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident saying two murder dockets had been opened at Verulam police station for investigation.

