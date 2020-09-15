Andile Lungisa to begin jail term on Thursday

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC Councillor Andile Lungisa has until Thursday to report to correctional services to begin serving his effective two-year jail term for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

His attorney Alwyn Griebenow confirmed that the justice department had served notice on his office at about midday on Tuesday giving Lungisa 48 hours to report to serve his sentence.

But, Griebenow said that as soon as his office had filed the application for leave to appeal to the constitutional court, they intended to also apply to extend his bail.

“The papers have been drafted and will most likely be filed (with the constitutional court) first thing on Wednesday morning.”

He was adamant that there was no application to extend Lungisa’s bail due to be argued on Tuesday.