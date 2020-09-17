South Africa

ANC's Andile Lungisa begins prison sentence for water jug assault

By Kathryn Kimberley - 17 September 2020 - 12:44
Andile Lungisa reports to the North End Prison to begin his two-year sentence.
Image: Kathryn Kimberley

ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa has handed himself over to authorities at the North End Prison in Port Elizabeth where his two-year sentence for assault will commence.

A crowd of ANC members and supporters gathered outside the prison in Paterson Road with words of support for Lungisa. He also addressed the crowd, saying he was confident that the Constitutional Court would rule in his favour.

He was convicted of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after smashing a glass water jug over the head of DA councillor Rano Kayser.

On Thursday Lungisa maintained that he had merely defended himself and that not even Kayser wanted him to be sent to jail.

He will apply for an extension of bail on Monday in the high court in Makhanda.

HeraldLIVE

