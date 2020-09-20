South Africa

WATCH | Old Potchefstroom train station up in flames

By Iavan Pijoos - 20 September 2020 - 10:49
Police confirmed that a fire broke out at the train station on Saturday.
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

The old Potchefstroom train station in the North West, where hundreds of photoshoots were held, has caught fire.

Police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh confirmed that a fire broke out at the train station on Saturday.

“There is still smoke coming from the station.” 

Myburgh said that once the scene has been declared safe, a team of specialists would be sent to determine the cause of the blaze.

An inquest case is under investigation.

