World

India's coronavirus infections surge to 5.4 million

By Reuters - 20 September 2020 - 10:42
India has been battling with infection rates
India has been battling with infection rates
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

India's coronavirus case tally surged to 5.4 million as it added 92,605 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Sunday.

The country has posted the highest single-day caseload in the world since early August, and lags behind only the United States, which has 6.7 million cases in terms of total infections.

A total of 1,113 people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, taking mortalities to 86,752, which is a relatively low 1.6% of all cases.

Hundreds of pupils quarantined after mass Covid-19 outbreak at Eastern Cape school

About 652 pupils from Ethembeni Secondary School in Burgersdorp,  Eastern Cape, had to be quarantined after a Covid-19 outbreak at the school.
News
6 hours ago

Much-loved SA Rugby board member Monde Tabata dies due to Covid-19 complications

Respected SA Rugby board member Monde Tabata has died due to Covid-19-related complications.
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X