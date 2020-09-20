Hundreds of pupils quarantined after mass Covid-19 outbreak at Eastern Cape school
About 652 pupils from Ethembeni Secondary School in Burgersdorp, Eastern Cape, had to be quarantined after a Covid-19 outbreak at the school.
The Joe Gqabi district municipality said 98 pupils had tested positive for Covid-9 and 65 pupils were still waiting for their test results...
