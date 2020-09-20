South Africa

Hundreds of pupils quarantined after mass Covid-19 outbreak at Eastern Cape school

20 September 2020 - 09:52

About 652 pupils from Ethembeni Secondary School in Burgersdorp, Eastern Cape, had to be quarantined after a Covid-19 outbreak at the school.

The Joe Gqabi district municipality said  98 pupils  had tested positive for Covid-9 and 65 pupils were still waiting for their test results...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X