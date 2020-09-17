Man given life sentence for rape of five-year-old
A 31-year-old man who was convicted last week on a charge of raping a five-year-old girl was sentenced to life behind bars yesterday by the Bhisho High Court in the Eastern Cape.
Judge Bantubonke Tokota found Tashume Gerkebo Happy Bambore guilty of rape after the state proved his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt...
