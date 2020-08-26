South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay policeman under investigation for alleged child rape

By Devon Koen - 26 August 2020 - 13:11
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has confirmed it is investigating a Uitenhage policeman following allegations that he raped an eight-year-old girl.
Image: SUPPLIED

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed it is investigating a Uitenhage policeman after allegations that he raped an eight-year-old girl.

While details surrounding the allegations remain sketchy, Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said a case of rape had been reported to police early in August. 

“It is alleged the victim is an eight-year-old and the suspect is allegedly a family friend,” Cola said.

Ipid had prioritised the matter and senior officials were investigating, Cola said.

“The statements have been obtained and the directorate is liaising with the sexual offences public prosecutor to look into the matter.”

A police source who is aware of the matter said the suspect was 40 years old and stationed in Uitenhage.

It is yet to be established if he has been suspended or arrested.

HeraldLIVE

