Wits University resumes vaccinating in Oxford Covid-19 trial after scare

Wits University has resumed vaccinating in the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial also under way in the UK, Brazil and the US.

The trial was recently paused after a British participant fell ill with a suspected adverse reaction. The participant was expected to recover, according to Stat News, which first reported the suspension.

On Wednesday, Wits University said the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) and local ethics committees this week approved resuming vaccinations in SA.