South Africa

Newborn rescued from grave covered with rocks

By TimesLIVE - 16 September 2020 - 14:28
A newborn baby girl was rescued from a shallow grave covered with rocks.
A newborn baby girl was rescued from a shallow grave covered with rocks.
Image: Supplied by SAPS

A newborn baby girl was found alive on Wednesday morning in a shallow grave in the Ikageng, Greenfields, area of Potchefstroom.

A member of the community heard the child crying, said ER24's Russel Meiring, and on inspection found the baby in a shallow grave and covered with rocks.

When paramedics arrived shortly after 7am, they found the child had been rescued from the grave and was in the care of a young woman.

“Medics assessed the child and found she had sustained an injury on her upper arm and was suffering from hypothermia. The child was treated, gradually warmed and transported to a nearby provincial hospital for urgent care.”

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

TimesLIVE

Mom of 'swapped' baby puts trust in DNA

A Johannesburg woman who refuses to believe that her baby died at birth says she has endured a long wait for the results of a DNA test on the baby ...
News
1 day ago

Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi welcome a baby boy

"This album means so much more and makes sooo much sense now that my son, Khotso, is here."
Entertainment
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X