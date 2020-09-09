South African volunteers on AstraZeneca vaccine trial say not alarmed by pause

South African volunteers on AstraZeneca's experimental coronavirus vaccine trial said they were not worried to hear the trial had been paused after a participant fell ill and they hoped to be part of a potential solution to the pandemic.

The vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, has been described by the World Health Organization as probably the world's leading candidate and the most advanced in terms of development.

Some 2,000 volunteers in South Africa are taking part in the trial which was paused globally on Tuesday after an unexplained illness in a participant. An independent committee will review safety data.

Khensani Nkuna, 27, started the trial in July. She said she had not yet been personally told about the suspension, but added the unexplained illness was not worrying her since she had no symptoms.

"I don't know what caused the illness," she said.

Other participants shared her sentiments.

"It doesn't make me feel afraid, particularly since my own experience hasn't yet seen me suffer any negative side effects," said 32-year old Robyn Porteous.

"I totally understand and respect the need for extreme caution and the following of strict process... so I appreciate the Oxford trial's honesty about the matter," she added.

Another participant, 58-year old Aslam Dasoo, who is a medical doctor and convener of a healthcare advocacy group, said he was not concerned as the pause was routine.

"The race for a vaccine is unparalleled in history and does amplify issues that do come up, like this, beyond what it would normally do in any conventional trial," said Dasoo, who has lost people close to him due to COVID-19.