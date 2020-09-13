KZN cop arrested in connection with murder of three people

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer has been arrested in connection with the murder of three people in Ngabayena, outside Pietermartizburg.

In a statement, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said that they were investigating the deaths, which occurred on Saturday morning.

“The SA Police Service arrested the police officer who is alleged to have caused the death of three people.

“Ipid is gathering more valuable information relating to this incident through its investigation process,” said Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola.

TimesLIVE