South Africa

KZN cop arrested in connection with murder of three people

13 September 2020 - 14:10
A police officer was arrested on Saturday, in KZN, in connection with the murder of three people
A police officer was arrested on Saturday, in KZN, in connection with the murder of three people
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer has been arrested in connection with the murder of three people in Ngabayena, outside Pietermartizburg.

In a statement, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said that they were investigating the deaths, which occurred on Saturday morning.

“The SA Police Service arrested the police officer who is alleged to have caused the death of three people.

“Ipid is gathering more valuable information relating to this incident through its investigation process,” said Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola.

TimesLIVE

Man arrested for murder of 'promising' Durban cop

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing of a Durban metro police officer two weeks ago.
News
1 day ago

Former Limpopo lawyer who allegedly killed his four kids to stand trial next year

Former Limpopo lawyer Lucas Senyatsi Phasha, who allegedly hacked and bludgeoned his four children to death had his case postponed to next year for ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
X