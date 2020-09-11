Man arrested for murder of 'promising' Durban cop

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing of a Durban metro police officer two weeks ago.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said the alleged perpetrator was arrested in Umzimkhulu, southern KwaZulu-Natal, shortly after midday on Thursday.

“He is in police custody after he was arrested in the Umzimkhulu area. He has been charged for the murder of Capt Dumisani Zondi who was working for Durban metro police.”

TimesLIVE reported that Zondi, 42, had been fatally stabbed on August 26 by a man after an argument at Ramblers sports ground in Montclair, south of Durban.

“The suspect fled the scene on foot. A case of murder was reported at Montclair police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Unit for thorough investigation.”

Mhlongo said members of the Hawks received information about the whereabouts of the alleged perpetrator.

“Hawks members received information about the whereabouts of the suspect, Umzimkhulu SAPS detectives were engaged and as a result the suspect was brought to book.”

Mhlongo said the man was expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.

Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the municipality was still reeling from the untimely murder of Zondi.

“Like a true soldier, Zondi died with his boots on. His loss will leave a permanent scar at our Metro police unit as he was one of our outstanding and dedicated officers. The mere fact that he was killed when he was not even on duty is an indication that he was a true police officer that will not turn a blind eye when seeing wrong, even when no-one is watching. We hope that justice will be served and that the arrest of his alleged killer will mark the beginning of a healing process for the family,” said Kaunda.