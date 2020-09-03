South Africa

Boksburg landlord on the run for sexual assault

03 September 2020 - 08:15

Police are looking for a landlord who is accused of sexually assaulting children aged between six and 10 in his flat in Boksburg on the East Rand.

Police and parents of two of the victims said the man allegedly took the minors to his flat where he apparently made them watch porn and fondled them...

