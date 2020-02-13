South Africa

KZN schoolgirls suspended after vicious assault of fellow pupil

By LWANDILE BHENGU - 13 February 2020 - 12:08
The department of education in KwaZulu-Natal said it will act harshly against those who perpetrate violence.
Image: THE TIMES

A group of Durban schoolgirls has been suspended after a video clip, allegedly of them viciously assaulting a fellow pupil, was shared on social media.

In the footage, which has gone viral, pupils can be seen dragging, kicking and punching a fellow pupil in what appears to be a bathroom at Newlands East Secondary, north of Durban.

In a statement on Wednesday night, the provincial education department, which was tagged in the video on Twitter, confirmed the pupils had been suspended after Tuesday's incident. 

 

“The department of education in KwaZulu-Natal does not tolerate violence and will act harshly on those who perpetrate it.

“School violence is one of the most serious problems because of detrimental effects on forming human beings' characteristics,” the statement read.

MEC for education Kwazi Mshengu said: "We call on parents to teach their children the values of tolerance and peace to help stamp out violence in schools.” 

