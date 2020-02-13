KZN schoolgirls suspended after vicious assault of fellow pupil

A group of Durban schoolgirls has been suspended after a video clip, allegedly of them viciously assaulting a fellow pupil, was shared on social media.

In the footage, which has gone viral, pupils can be seen dragging, kicking and punching a fellow pupil in what appears to be a bathroom at Newlands East Secondary, north of Durban.

In a statement on Wednesday night, the provincial education department, which was tagged in the video on Twitter, confirmed the pupils had been suspended after Tuesday's incident.