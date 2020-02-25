About 70 derelict township schools to be reopened in Gauteng
The Gauteng provincial government will reopen schools which have been shutdown in the past due to poor performance and low enrolment.
The provincial department of education will reopen 70 township schools which were closed in the past, premier David Makhura announced in his state of the province address on Tuesday.
“We know that some of these schools have been illegally occupied. They have people living in them. We will remove these people from these schools,” Makhura said.
Several township schools have been closed as parents sought better education in the former Model C and private schools. The number of pupils began to drop in these schools, and so did performance and they were ultimately closed.
Sowetan reported extensively on how these schools had been turned into homes by residents. Community members moved into these schools as they were used by criminals to hide while terrorizing residents. More schools will also be built in the province to deal with the ever-increasing demand for spaces.
“We will build 100 new schools in the next 10 years, 50% of which will be built in the next five years...We are expanding the offerings in the technical skills through investment in technical school and schools of specialisation. By 2025, every district will have at least two schools of specialisation that are linked to the 10 high growth sectors,” Makhura said.
The provincial government has also set itself a 95% Grade 12 pass rate in this decade. This, Makhura said, will be achieved by, among other things, increasing investment in early childhood development. A total of 700 000 children between the ages of zero and four will be supported by the provincial government. More funding will be given to this sector for curriculum development and training of teachers.
“We want all crèches operating in Gauteng to comply with the early childhood development norms and standards and follow the approved curriculum, so that they can offer our children proper foundation, including numeracy and digital literacy,” Makhura said.
Over the next five years, enrolment in Grade R will be increased from 149 000, which was the case in 2019, to 216 000 by 2025.
