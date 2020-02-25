About 70 derelict township schools to be reopened in Gauteng.

The Gauteng provincial government will reopen schools which have been shutdown in the past due to poor performance and low enrolment.

The provincial department of education will reopen 70 township schools which were closed in the past, premier David Makhura announced in his state of the province address on Tuesday.

“We know that some of these schools have been illegally occupied. They have people living in them. We will remove these people from these schools,” Makhura said.

Several township schools have been closed as parents sought better education in the former Model C and private schools. The number of pupils began to drop in these schools, and so did performance and they were ultimately closed.

Sowetan reported extensively on how these schools had been turned into homes by residents. Community members moved into these schools as they were used by criminals to hide while terrorizing residents. More schools will also be built in the province to deal with the ever-increasing demand for spaces.