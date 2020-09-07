Insight into failed 'petrol bomb attack' on Clicks in Emalahleni

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE has reliably learnt that a group of men driving two vehicles had descended on the Clicks at Saveways Cresent Centre in Emalahleni [Witbank] and petrol-bombed it in the early hours of Monday morning.

“It was at about 1am when men in an Avanza and an Audi arrived at the centre. Security guards approached them and asked them to leave the premises as the mall was closed. The group drove off but then they returned on foot. They had the petrol bomb with them,” the source told TimesLIVE.

The bomb was allegedly thrown into the shop. The flames were put out by the security guards shortly thereafter.

Just a trolley and the glass doors of the establishment, which had been blackened by smoke, were damaged.

The attack on this and other Clicks outlets came as EFF leader Julius Malema called on his members to “attack” after a hair advertisement where African hair was referred to as dry and damaged, while an example of white hair was described as fine and flat, then restored to glossiness after use of the hair product.