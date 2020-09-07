IN FULL | Open letter from Clicks Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder

Over the past weekend, we have convened an extraordinary board meeting to agree [on] our next steps. This includes prioritising our diversity and inclusion training programme. We will be relooking at its content, extend it wider and implement with more urgency and focus.

Clicks offers product ranges for all hair types, including building the natural hair market over the past three years to offer even more choice. We have worked with an extensive list of suppliers – more than 20 - to ensure that we stock more than 40 natural hair care ranges in our stores.

As a company, we cannot change what happened, but we are learning from this. We are committed to effecting real, systemic change across our business that reflects our pride in being a truly South African company. We have done a lot in terms of transformation. This issue has clearly highlighted that we have a lot more to do.

We appeal to all stakeholders to engage with us so that we redress actions to demonstrate our commitment to diversity and inclusion. We will take the necessary precautionary steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our customers and our employees. This includes dealing with the threat of the disruption of our business activities and intimidation of our customers and employees.

