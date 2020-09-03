Sport

Team sold, Williams family to leave Formula One after Italian Grand Prix

By Reuters - 03 September 2020 - 14:37
Williams are former world champions and have taken part in 739 Grands Prix.
Image: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Claire Williams will step down as effective boss of the Williams team after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix and following the sale to US-based Dorilton Capital, the former world champions announced on Thursday.

The team said in a statement that Monza will mark the final race for the founding family in Formula One.

"After 43 years and 739 Grands Prix, the family is set to leave the sport following the recent change in ownership to Dorilton Capital," it added.

