First two 'irregular' PPE tender cases referred for prosecution

The Competition Tribunal will hear the first two cases relating to irregular procurement processes of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the public sector.

The cases were referred to the tribunal by the Competition Commission.

The first case is against BlueCollar Occupational Health (Pty) Ltd from Gauteng and KZN-based Ateltico Investments (Pty) Ltd.

The second is against Tsutsumani Business Enterprises CC, which is based in Gauteng.

In each case, the firms have concluded public procurement transactions that the commission found to have contravened the Competition Act, read with the government's lockdown regulations during the national state of disaster, the commission said.