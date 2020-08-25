Legislature wants Gauteng premier David Makhura to report on Covid-19 food parcel corruption

The Gauteng provincial legislature wants premier David Makhura to submit a report about alleged corruption related to Covid-19 food parcels.

In a full sitting of the house, the provincial legislature adopted a budget vote report.

The report, among other things, calls for Makhura to present a report to the legislature on the food parcel programme.

Gauteng is under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for alleged questionable expenditure on Covid-19 items such as masks, hand sanitisers and gloves.

The scandal has seen health MEC Bandile Masuku take leave while the matter is investigated by the SIU. Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko has also taken leave after her husband, Thandisizwe Diko, scored personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts worth millions.

Presenting the report to the legislature, MPL Lesego Makhubela raised concerns about the Covid-19 procurement process.