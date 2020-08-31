South Africa

Doctors' culpable homicide case postponed again

31 August 2020 - 13:58
Belinda Pheto Journalist
Paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi's culpable homicide trial was postponed to November.
Paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi's culpable homicide trial was postponed to November.
Image: Iavan Pijoos/TimesLIVE

The case against paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi was on Monday postponed to November 16 for further investigations by the Johannesburg magistrate’s court.

The two specialists are on R10,000 bail each. They are charged with culpable homicide relating to the death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed.

The child died in October 2019 at Netcare's Park Lane Clinic hours after Beale performed what was meant to be a routine laparoscopic operation to stop reflux.

TimesLIVE

Doctors' culpable homicide trial delayed

The case against paediatric surgeon Professor Peter Beale and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi was postponed to August 31 at the Johannesburg ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'What kind of animal would do this?’: Family of Nathaniel Julies speaks as ...
'What kind of animal would do this?’: Family of Nathaniel Julies speaks as ...
X