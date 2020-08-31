Choral music giant Mnomiya is no more

One of the country’s most prolific choral music composers Phelelani Mnomiya has died.

Mnomiya who was famously known as “SBP” in the choral world died early this morning according to a family member. The renowned choral music legend is hailed for for contribution to the growth of choral music in South Africa.

Born in 1960, the talented composer was also choral music adjudicator and a music lecturer at University of KwaZulu-Natal for many years before he retired a few years ago.

Among the famous works he composed is Yekela Amathwasa Angene. He also composed works such as Ihele, Zizi Lethu, a work that celebrates the life of Thabo Mbeki, Igqayizivele, Ngiboniseleni, Umama and Amadlelo Aluhlaza among others.