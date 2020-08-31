Choral music giant Mnomiya is no more
One of the country’s most prolific choral music composers Phelelani Mnomiya has died.
Mnomiya who was famously known as “SBP” in the choral world died early this morning according to a family member. The renowned choral music legend is hailed for for contribution to the growth of choral music in South Africa.
Born in 1960, the talented composer was also choral music adjudicator and a music lecturer at University of KwaZulu-Natal for many years before he retired a few years ago.
Among the famous works he composed is Yekela Amathwasa Angene. He also composed works such as Ihele, Zizi Lethu, a work that celebrates the life of Thabo Mbeki, Igqayizivele, Ngiboniseleni, Umama and Amadlelo Aluhlaza among others.
Classical music presenter and conductor of Gauteng Choristers Sydwell Mhlongo defined Mnomiya as one of the best choral composers in South Africa. He said Mnomiya distinguished himself with a unique way of composing songs that speak about people’s struggles.
“He had a special and artistic way of capturing things. We have lost a giant of a composer. He taught us a lot about music and spirituality as a nation.”
Mhlongo, who met Mnomiya in 2000 in person, was planning to celebrate the choral expert with his choir this year by performing one of his cantata Zizi Lethu but the event could not happened due to Covid-19 outbreak.
Siyabulela Sokhokele Ntlale said on Facebook about Mnomiya: “It’s sad that the renowned South African choral composer is no more. His music, melodies and rhythm will forever remain with us.”
