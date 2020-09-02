DJ Sbu aims for Guinness World Record for longest radio show
A spot in the Guinness World Records – that is the next box to tick for entrepreneur and radio personality DJ Sbu Leope.
Speaking at the launch of his company’s carbonated soft drinks MoFaya khon-drink on Tuesday in Rosebank, Leope said: "We have entered and they’ve confirmed that we will be going for the world record for the longest radio music show in the world.
"We are going to do more than 300 hours. We are going to break the world record by broadcasting a radio show from the 15th of December until the 31st. I will be live on air non-stop, playing music, inviting artists to come through."
Leope also invited DJs and upcoming artists to join him in the two-week music radio show.
The current record is held by Singapore’s Adam Piperdy and Gerald Koh who crossed the world record mark after deejaying for 77 hours and 11 minutes. They hosted the live radio show in a glass booth from 20-23 Mar 2013. The team was allowed only five minute breaks for every hour of work.
Leope hopes to get sponsorship to build a digital entrepreneurship centre for young people to learn to build online businesses and market their products.
Leope, founder of MoFaya energy drinks, also announced that he and his business partners would be adding carbonated soft drinks to their list of products.
Leope said the soft drinks named MoFaya khon-drink would be available in 12 flavours at taxi ranks, supermarkets and spaza shops across the country.
The new soft drink range includes Cola – Sash Mnyamane, Crème Soda – Nomalizo, Ginger Beer -iGemmer, Granadilla – Slay Queen, Grape – Tjovitjo, Iron Brew – Intsimbi, Lemon – Boss Zonke, Lemonade – Botsotso, Litchi – Akekhugogo, Orange – Mzekezeke, Coco Pine – Yellow Bone, and Raspberry – Isichomani.
“The fun and evocative names reflect the heart of MoFaya, which is all about celebrating the untold African and South African culture that continues to shape how we celebrate ourselves,” said Leope's business partner Siphiwe Likhuleni Shongwe.
"MoFaya is a platform we use to celebrate our ‘kasiginality’, and the names are a reflection of just that – those who know, know!”
The big announcements did not end there; DJ Sbu also told the media that he would be making a return to music with his album to be released in October. The first single will be released tomorrow.
