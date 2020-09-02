DJ Sbu aims for Guinness World Record for longest radio show

A spot in the Guinness World Records – that is the next box to tick for entrepreneur and radio personality DJ Sbu Leope.

Speaking at the launch of his company’s carbonated soft drinks MoFaya khon-drink on Tuesday in Rosebank, Leope said: "We have entered and they’ve confirmed that we will be going for the world record for the longest radio music show in the world.

"We are going to do more than 300 hours. We are going to break the world record by broadcasting a radio show from the 15th of December until the 31st. I will be live on air non-stop, playing music, inviting artists to come through."

Leope also invited DJs and upcoming artists to join him in the two-week music radio show.

The current record is held by Singapore’s Adam Piperdy and Gerald Koh who crossed the world record mark after deejaying for 77 hours and 11 minutes. They hosted the live radio show in a glass booth from 20-23 Mar 2013. The team was allowed only five minute breaks for every hour of work.