'SA has lost a special jewel': Social worker boss Connie Nxumalo dies of Covid-19

Covid-19 has claimed the life of the deputy director-general of welfare services in the department of social development, Connie Nxumalo.

The department said Nxumalo died in the early hours on Saturday.

Nxumalo was a qualified social worker with a master’s degree in public and development management. She was also a front-line worker in the country’s fight against Covid-19, the department said.

“She will be remembered for her selfless dedication to her job as well as her passion for social work in the country. Those of us at the department extend our deepest condolences to her friends, family and colleagues.”

The portfolio committee on social development was “deeply saddened” by Nxumalo's death.