South Africa

Lockdown made SA a much safer place: Bheki Cele

By Staff Reporter - 14 August 2020 - 15:02
Police minister Bheki Cele said a 40.4% decrease in the number of rape cases was reported during the first three months of the 2020/2021 financial year. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Police minister Bheki Cele said there were 53,891 fewer cases of murder, attempted murder, serious assault, robbery and common assault reported for the first quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year.

The drop in crime cases is also demonstrated by a 29.4% decline in contact-related crimes, made up of arson and malicious damage to property, he said.

During this time, South Africans were also safer in their homes as burglaries at residential premises dropped by more than 30%.

The number of sexual offences, including rape, sexual assault, attempted sexual offences and contact sexual offences, dropped by 39.7%.

A 40.4% decrease in the number of rape cases was reported.

"The first quarter of the 2020/2021 period was much a safer time to live in this country," said Cele.

He noted, however, that burglary at non-residential premises increased by 9.1%.

"Worryingly, there has also been an increased number of attacks on schools and liquor outlets during this time," said Cele, with 2,692 burglaries at educational premises and 1,246 liquor outlets targeted.

TimesLIVE

