Shortage of classrooms, teachers challenge as schools reopen
Shortage of classrooms and the issue of additional teachers are some of the concerns raised by different education stakeholders as nine grades are returning to school tomorrow.
Grades R, 1, 2, 3,4,6, 9,10 and 11 are expected to return to school today, while grades 5 and 8 will only return next week...
