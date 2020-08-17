Many schools not ready to return to teaching.

There is still a low level of readiness in schools across eight provinces ahead of the return to classrooms of the next group of pupils on Monday next week.

A national school readiness survey has revealed that a number of schools were experiencing a combination of challenges in preparations for next week’s reopening.

The survey was conducted by five recognised teacher unions, which include the Professional Education Union (PEU), National Professional Teachers Organisation of SA (Naptosa), South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), South African Teachers Union (SAOU) and National Teachers Union (Natu).

It was conducted on August 11 and was sent to all teacher union members. It has been released a week before the return of pupils for grades R, 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 9,10 and 11. The survey revealed that KwaZulu-Natal was lagging behind when it comes to school readiness.

Eastern Cape and Limpopo also scored less than 50% in terms of readiness to manage teaching to the returning grades. The survey showed that subject teams or phase teams from most schools in KZN and Eastern Cape had not met to review the curriculum guidance received from national and provincial departments for the returning grades.

The two provinces also had a number of schools that had not yet produced a timetable that would allow a 1.5m distance between pupils in the classroom when the next grades return.