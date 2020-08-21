Help children feel as safe as possible

It was a Wednesday when my mom nonchalantly told me that my niece could not taste her food.



I freaked out. I was sure that even though they were in a village in Limpopo largely unaffected by Covid-19, she might have contracted the virus. Maybe it was at school as she had started attending her grade 7 classes again, or maybe from contact with a cousin who had recently been in Johannesburg...