Cape Town will host this year's Miss SA finale for the first time

The organisers of the Miss SA pageant have announced that this year's finale will take place in Cape Town — a first in the history of the pageant.

The new Miss SA, who will take over the reins from Sasha-Lee Olivier, will be crowned in a glamorous and entertainment-packed pageant that will be screened live on M-Net and Mzansi Magic.

Organisers unveiled the 10 finalists vying for the coveted crown, who represent six provinces, two weeks ago in a virtual reveal.

The women are an impressive group which includes two medical doctors working on the Covid-19 front line, two full-time international models, as well as marketing, education and economics graduates and a food scientist.