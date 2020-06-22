South Africa

Boots on the ground: behind SA's national lockdown

PODCAST | Witnesses relive the day Collins Khosa died

By Paige Muller, Graeme Hosken and Alex Patrick - 22 June 2020 - 10:53
Murdered Collins Khosa's wife Nomsa Montsha pays her last respects at his grave in Mawa village outside Tzaneen on Saturday.
Image: Peter Ramothwala

In this episode of Boots on the ground: behind SA’s national lockdown, we speak to the witnesses and victims who were present when Collins Khosa died.

Listen to the shocking tale of assault and abduction here:

40-year-old Collins Khosa died on April 10 after he was allegedly assaulted by soldiers.

His life partner, Nomsa Montsa, alleged in an affidavit that Khosa had been sitting with his brother-in-law inside the yard of their Alexandra home when soldiers carrying sjamboks entered and accused them of violating lockdown regulations.

A scuffle broke out and, according to Mantsha, Khosa was taken out of the yard and was choked, had beer poured over him and was slammed against a cement wall. He succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.

Since then, more than 78,000 people have demanded justice for Khosa, who they feel was a victim of brutality.

