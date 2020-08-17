'Tender fraud' renders Limpopo hospital broke
A single steel chain bought for more than R6,000 and 10 wheel clamps for R35,000.
These are some of the items bought by a Limpopo hospital, allegedly at inflated prices, in a R1.2m parking lot tender which has landed two senior officials in hot water...
