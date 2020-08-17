South Africa

'Tender fraud' renders Limpopo hospital broke

17 August 2020 - 08:02

A single steel chain bought for more than R6,000 and 10 wheel  clamps  for R35,000.

These are some of the items bought by a Limpopo hospital, allegedly at inflated prices, in a R1.2m parking lot tender which has landed two senior officials in hot water...

