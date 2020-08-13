Fast food delivery man in court for card-skimming fraud

The Hawks in Mpumalanga are monitoring the trial of a fast food delivery man arrested with a stash of cash and electronic equipment.

The 35-year-old suspect made a brief appearance in the Emalahleni magistrate’s court on Wednesday facing charges of fraud and possession of an illegal point of sale (POS) device.

Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said in a statement that the man was employed at a well-known fast food outlet in Emalahleni to deliver food to customers' homes using a motorcycle.

“During November 2019, the shop manager allegedly received a lot of complaints from the clients about extra charges debited from their bank accounts after paying for their orders on the device provided by the delivery man.”

A Hawks serious commercial crime unit investigation resulted in the arrest of the man on November 28, after an intelligence-driven operation during which he was stopped while on his way to deliver food. A POS card-skimming device was found in his possession.

“The team proceeded to his house where a stolen bank card, external hard drives, laptop, three computer towers, memory sticks, two cellphones, slips and R120,000 in cash were seized for further investigation.”

The delivery man's next court appearance is on August 28. He was remanded in custody.