Barman, accused of pulling knife, bites finger-pointing cop
Two men were arrested after they allegedly attacked police officers at a pub in Brandfort, Free State, at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Brig Sam Makhele said the two police officers were allegedly attacked while executing the arrest of a man who was driving under the influence of alcohol.
The incident happened on Voortrekker Street next to the local police station after 9pm on Saturday.
Makhele said while the policemen were executing the arrest, two men came out of the bar and attacked the two officers.
According to Makhele, one of the men ran into the pub and was followed by Const Daniel Moletsane.
When approached by Moletsane, the man pulled out a knife, Makhele said.
“He [Moletsane] tried to arrest him but the suspect resisted and took out a knife. The officer slapped him with an open hand.”
Pieter Theron and JP van Vuuren were arrested on Saturday evening and charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
Van Vuuren was also charged with being in possession of a dangerous weapon.
The duo appeared in court on Monday. They were granted bail of R500 each. The matter was postponed to February 5.
Koffies Pub, where the incident happened, was fined R1,500 after Van Vuuren was found in possession of the knife.
The owner, Carla Botha, declined to comment when contacted on Tuesday morning.
Makhele has slammed the video of the incident doing the rounds on social media.
“We view any attack on a police official, especially while executing his or her duties, in a very serious light. If people resort to taking videos of any incidences of similar nature, they must take it from where it started and not only the part they favour to be portrayed in public, as sometimes the truth of what really transpired becomes distorted.”
The video can be viewed here - WARNING: Strong language
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.