It may take years before tourism recovers, TBCSA
It may take between two to three years for the tourism sector to get back on its feet after the losses it has suffered due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
This is the warning issued by Tourism Business Council of SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, just a day before the industry fully opens its doors to visitors.
Tshivhengwa said the sector is relieved at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the country would move into level 2 of the lockdown, allowing more businesses to open.
However, there are hurdles that the industry will face which will inhibit the recovery pace.
Among these will be limits to international, government and corporate travel.
“It is going to take a long time to get to the positive numbers. For us to get to the levels of 2019, it is going to take probably two to three years. Unless if we find a vaccine that is proven to work in an effective way, we still have a long way to go. We are still going to be in a situation where people may not want to travel, especially the elderly who form part of the big chunk of people who travel in our country and spend more money,” Tshivhengwa said.
The tourism sector has been one of the industries which was brought to its knees by the national lockdown.
The government’s decision to stop international travel, gatherings, weddings and conferences meant there would be no visitors in hotels, lodges and guest houses.
Businesses in the sector have been forced to shut down as they could not sustain costs such as paying salaries and rent.
But the industry breathed a sigh of relief on Saturday when Ramaphosa announced the relaxation of the lockdown regulations, allowing the sale and consumption of alcohol in restaurants as well as family visits.
One thing that the sector will have to regain is the trust of people.
“Trust will become the new currency,” Tshivhengwa said. He added that travellers will need to be convinced that they can have a great experience while visiting hotels and at the same time be assured of their safety against Covid-19.
One other hurdle that will restrict the recovery of tourism is that sports, events and exhibitions are not yet in full swing.
“When you have a soccer game or an exhibition, people sleep in hotels and eat in restaurants ... It is a significant part of what we do,” Tshivhengwa said.
