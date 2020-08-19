Entire Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife board suspended as finances investigated

The entire board of KwaZulu-Natal's eco-tourism facility, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, has been suspended amid an investigation into its financial affairs.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, said she had informed the provincial portfolio committee on conservation and environmental affairs about the suspension.

The entity overseen by chair William Mngoma, who was appointed in 2018 amid allegations of mismanagement, is responsible for overseeing conservation, wildlife and eco-tourism facilities in the province.