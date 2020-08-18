Shop until you drop: Pick n Pay not limiting booze, cigarette purchases
Supermarket chain Pick n Pay said there will be no limit on how much liquor and tobacco customers can buy.
On Tuesday, SA moved to lockdown level 2 and the bans on alcohol and tobacco product sales were lifted.
Licensed outlets are allowed to sell alcohol for off-site consumption from Mondays to Thursdays from 9am to 5pm. Licensed liquor establishments are allowed to host 50 people at a time and must observe Covid-19 safety protocols.
Speaking on Cape Talk ahead of the anticipated rush, Pick n Pay marketing director John Bradshaw said the chain would not put a limit on products because “we can trust our customers”.
“We've always wanted to be part of the solution, and we think government has a tough job at balancing the economy and keeping citizens safe,” said Bradshaw. “This morning we are not putting limits on liquor and tobacco. We think we can trust our customers based on what we saw during the previous reopening of liquor sales. The most important thing for us is to make sure customers are catered for, whether they come at 9am or 2pm.”
Bradshaw urged South Africans to “calm down”, saying all Pick n Pay stores have full stock.
“Because the sale of liquor was stopped with immediate effect, we had full stores so the alcohol is out and ready. We’ve been able to get a huge number of cigarettes to our stores. We also have more stock on its way.”
Pick n Pay's online store started accepting pre-orders for liquor on Monday midnight.
Beer, cider, box wines, champagne, liqueurs and gin are among the beverages listed on the site. No discounts are offered.
We've made sure that our stores are ready for you from 9am on Tuesday 18 August! Shop your favourites from our in-store wine aisles and Pick n Pay Liquor Stores, from tomorrow, or pre-order online now > https://t.co/r7Jsn66nBa pic.twitter.com/UJeB6UHcXc— Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) August 17, 2020
TimesLIVE reported that supermarket giant Game's stores are also fully stocked with all products, and urged customers to only touch the items they want to buy.
“When customers are in groups or couples, only one customer will be allowed in at a time from that group or couple. Customers are encouraged to only touch the products they intend to buy, and to pay by card or mobile app where possible.”
