Ban on booze frees up head space to allow for creative juices to get flowing
While we have every reason to complain about the banning of alcohol and cigarettes during this monstrous Covid-19 lockdown, there is a silver lining to this dark cloud.
Sources on the ground tell me that the imposition of sobriety has been a positive development which has seen many South Africans taking up their pens to write books which are likely to take this country into a new direction intellectually...
