'I will open my bank accounts': Patricia de Lille on R40m border fence wrangle

Public works minister Patricia de Lille has pledged to allow MPs to study her personal bank accounts to prove she is not corrupt and did not benefit from tender irregularities related to the controversial R40m Beitbridge border fence.

De Lille made the undertaking on Tuesday during a joint meeting with parliament's public works committees from the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces.

During the meeting, a number of MPs told De Lille “the buck stops with you, minister” after her acting director-general Imtiaz Fazel presented a report in which De Lille was cleared of any wrongdoing in relation to irregularities in the project.

An investigation conducted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found irregularities related to the 40km fencing project, including costs being inflated by R14m.

The report also found De Lille had ordered the project to be handled in terms of the Disaster Management Act instead of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).