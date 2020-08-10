Life behind bars for killing deaf woman over food and money

“Women are killed on a daily basis in this area. Women, especially deaf women, should be protected by our courts because they are vulnerable.”

These are the words of state prosecutor Adv Ntsoaki Mabiletse who argued for a man to spend the rest of his life behind bars for stabbing to death a deaf woman who refused to give him food and money.

The National Prosecuting Authority said on Sunday that Bathandwa Bottoman was sentenced to life imprisonment and 15 years for killing 45-year-old Rozel Botha from Worcester in the Western Cape. The sentences will run concurrently.

Bottoman was convicted of murder and housebreaking with intent to rob.

Bottoman followed Botha through the gates of her block of flats to the door of her apartment on August 17 2019. There, he demanded food and money.

Botha chased him away and closed the door but he proceeded to kick it open, attacked her and stole belongings which were recovered after his arrest.