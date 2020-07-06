Deaths of three prison warders spark health fears

Employees at the Modderbee Prison in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, say they fear going to work after three of their colleagues died in just under two weeks with at least one of them confirmed to have succumbed to Covid-19.

A 42-year-old female warder from Leachville near Brakpan lost the fight for her life against Covid-19 on Thursday.

Sowetan understands that another female warder from Tembisa, working in the kitchen of the prison, also died on Friday morning allegedly owing to coronavirus.

The family of the 42-year-old woman confirmed to Sowetan that the mother of five died of Covid 19 on Thursday night after being admitted on June 25 at the Dalview Hospital in Brakpan.

However, Sowetan could not independently verify the death of the other warder with her families.

An employee, who did not want to be named, told Sowetan that she and her colleagues were in panic with all the deaths that were happening.

"I worked so closely with all the persons who died and I even work in the same areas as they do, I'm in real panic. They all were in [same] shift when they started having symptoms," said the employee.