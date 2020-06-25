Covid-19 pain worse than surgery and childbirth, says Cape Town woman

George tried to arrange a doctor’s visit for Jade, but none would see her. Instead, she was referred for testing. They were offered a free test at Dis-Chem the following day, but decided Jade could not wait and they paid R1,800 for a Pathcare test.

While they waited for the test results, they remained at home.

On Thursday, her test came back positive. George called the coronavirus hotline, which is run by the Western Cape department of health. He and Jade spoke to the doctors manning the line. Jade initially thought that she would need to be hospitalised, but she did not have respiratory symptoms.

After hearing about the wider circumstances of the family, the doctor determined that the best course of action would be to move them from Woodstock to a quarantine facility the following day.

Jade and George were both surprised by this decision. They struggled to find out more about what this would mean. Eventually, Jade stumbled on an online document of health department regulations and protocols for quarantine sites, which set their minds at ease.

On Friday June 12, a Red-Dot taxi, a minibus taxi contracted by the government, arrived to pick up Jade, George and their children. They were separated from the driver, and were directed to the back of the taxi, which was covered with plastic.

They arrived at the Lagoon Beach hotel after a 15-minute drive, and were taken to their rooms. Jade and George had a bedroom, while their children shared a bedroom.

They were pleasantly surprised by their accommodation and the treatment they received — but said this was no family holiday,

“It’s a fancy hotel meets prison.”

They had all the vital amenities, including internet access and a television in the room. During the day, Jade and George would work on their laptops, and their children would mostly play with their parents’ phones.

Jade’s intense headache symptoms began to recede over the first weekend at the facility.

Staff at the facility wear head-to-toe protective equipment. Meals for the family were delivered to the door, wrapped in plastic, three times a day. They say the food was good, considering that it was made in bulk, and they appreciated the small touches, like desserts. A staff member would knock and leave, and Jade or George would collect the food wearing masks. Their rubbish was collected daily, and they were instructed to wrap everything in plastic bags.