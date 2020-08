WATCH | Mangosuthu Buthelezi using time in isolation to catch up on reading - and sing hymns

Four days after receiving a Covid-19 positive result, IFP founder and former leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi is in good spirits, family spokesperson Bhekuyise Buthelezi told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

The 91-year-old went for a Covid-19 test after being notified that he had come into contact with a confirmed positive case and he received his results on Saturday.

β€œHe is doing quite well, we are satisfied with his progress. He is relaxing but he is also spending this time to read because he loves reading,” said Bhekuyise.