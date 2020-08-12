WATCH | Mangosuthu Buthelezi using time in isolation to catch up on reading - and sing hymns

Four days after receiving a Covid-19 positive result, IFP founder and former leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi is in good spirits, family spokesperson Bhekuyise Buthelezi told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

The 91-year-old went for a Covid-19 test after being notified that he had come into contact with a confirmed positive case and he received his results on Saturday.

“He is doing quite well, we are satisfied with his progress. He is relaxing but he is also spending this time to read because he loves reading,” said Bhekuyise.