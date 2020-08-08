Mangosuthu Buthelezi tests positive for Covid-19 but is asymptomatic

“Earlier this week he [Buthelezi] was informed that he had been in contact with a positive case,” said family spokesperson Bhekuyise Buthelezi.

“He thus took the precautionary measure of being tested, despite displaying no symptoms himself.

“We are pleased to say that he remains asymptomatic and is in good spirits. As a family we have put in place a capable team to keep watch over the situation.”

The family said that the 91-year-old would be in isolation and requested that the media afford him privacy to convalesce.

“We are aware that many families have journeyed this road of infection and the overwhelming majority have emerged to full recovery. We therefore thank you for your prayers as we await a good outcome,” Bhekuyise said.

TimesLIVE