South Africa

Two injured crewmen evacuated from crude oil tanker

By Suthentira Govender - 12 August 2020 - 12:26
Two crewmen were evacuated from a crude oil tanker after suffering injuries aboard the vessel.
Two crewmen were evacuated from a crude oil tanker after suffering injuries aboard the vessel.
Image: NSRI via Facebook

Two seriously injured crewmen were taken to hospital after being evacuated from a crude oil tanker anchored off Durban.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Durban station commander Jonathan Kellerman said after being evaluated by an emergency services doctor, with the assistance of the ship's medical crew, it was decided to evacuate the crewmen late on Monday.

A rescue team was dispatched via a sea rescue craft.

“Both casualties, a 56-year-old Filipino man and a 27-year-old Indian man, in serious but stable conditions, were secured into rescue stretchers and transferred from the ship to our sea rescue craft in a high-angle technical rescue operation,” said Kellerman.

The two men were transported to hospital by a Life Healthcare ambulance.

TimesLIVE

Oil spill threatens ecological disaster as Mauritius declares emergency

Fuel spilling from a Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius two weeks ago is creating an ecological disaster, endangering ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
X