South Africa

LISTEN | Staff to be disciplined over 'baby swap' at Gauteng hospital

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 06 August 2020 - 17:16
The Gauteng health department will discipline staff members involved in the swapping of new-born babies at a Boksburg hospital.
The Gauteng health department will discipline staff members involved in the swapping of new-born babies at a Boksburg hospital.
Image: 123RF/sam74100

The Gauteng health department will institute disciplinary action against staff allegedly involved in the swapping of newborn babies at the Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg.

“The department finds this incident regrettable. The hospital concedes that the identification of the babies in procedure for discharge was not properly followed,” said provincial health spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

She said the two babies, a boy and girl, were born on July 24.

“The baby girl’s mother realised at around 9pm the same evening when she changed the baby that it was not her baby, as she had delivered a baby girl and she instead had a boy,” Kekana said.

The mothers were interviewed and provided counselling.

The matter was referred to a social worker to facilitate DNA testing at the request of one of the fathers, Kekana said.

The children have been admitted at the same hospital pending DNA results.

Baby kidnapped from clinic is found with woman who miscarried own child

A two-month-old baby abducted from a clinic has been found by Free State police, and has been reunited with his mother.
News
1 day ago

KZN men charged with murder of unborn baby after pregnant woman shot in stomach

Two KwaZulu-Natal men have been charged with murder after a stray bullet struck a pregnant woman, killing her unborn child
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X