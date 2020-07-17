South Africa

KZN mom reunited with abducted two-year-old son

By Lwandile Bhengu - 17 July 2020 - 12:29
The abducted two-year-old was found in an informal settlement south of Durban. Stock image.
A KwaZulu-Natal mother has been reunited with her two-year-old son after he was abducted on Tuesday. 

On Tuesday morning the woman was in her flat in Hambanathi, in Tongaat north of Durban, preparing to for work when a person known to her allegedly threatened her with a slasher [an implement with a long sharp blade used to clear scrub] before fleeing with the child. 

“The suspect snatched her two-year-old son before fleeing the scene. She contacted police at Tongaat and a case of kidnapping was opened for investigation,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele. 

On Thursday police investigations led them to Amaoti informal settlement, south of Durban, where they found the child but not the suspect. 

“The suspect managed to evade arrest and police are working tirelessly to locate his whereabouts. The baby was taken to hospital for a medical examination and was reunited with his mother,” said Mbele.

