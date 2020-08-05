Baby kidnapped from clinic is found with woman who miscarried own child

A two-month-old baby abducted from a clinic has been found by Free State police, and has been reunited with his mother.

His suspected abductor is a woman who had suffered a miscarriage during pregnancy.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the 18-year-old mother had gone to the Bloemspruit clinic in Bloemfontein on Thursday afternoon to collect medication when her baby was kidnapped.

“Another woman, who was also in the queue, told her babies are not allowed in the clinic. The young mother asked the unknown female patient who was behind her to hold her baby while she went inside. When she was done, she found the woman had disappeared with her son.”

Makhele said the 38-year-old suspect was arrested after an investigation by the family and child services unit.

"It is alleged the suspect was pregnant and somehow lost her baby. She was scared to inform her husband, who works out of town. She then contemplated adopting a baby but was told the process is long," he said.

The abducted baby was referred to a local hospital for a check-up and then reunited with his mother.

The suspect will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of abduction.

TimesLIVE